Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

KRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.08 million, a P/E ratio of -129.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.39). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $69.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO R Fear Heath bought 6,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $97,080.00. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 39,101 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 11,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,460,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,522,000 after buying an additional 22,267 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 26.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 181,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 37,515 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

