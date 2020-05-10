IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) and TrustCo Bank Corp NY (OTCMKTS:TRST) Financial Contrast

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) and TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH N/A N/A $3.48 million N/A N/A TrustCo Bank Corp NY $210.72 million 2.73 $57.84 million $0.60 9.95

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has higher revenue and earnings than IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH.

Dividends

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH N/A N/A N/A TrustCo Bank Corp NY 26.87% 10.64% 1.08%

Risk & Volatility

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH and TrustCo Bank Corp NY, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0 1 1 0 2.50

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.69%. Given TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TrustCo Bank Corp NY is more favorable than IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TrustCo Bank Corp NY beats IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and nonowner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans. The company also provides safe deposit, funds transmitting, trust, debit and credit card, Internet banking, automated teller machine, and other banking services. It operates through four locations in Muscatine and two locations in Fairfield, Iowa. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit sharing trusts. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through 148 banking offices and 161 automatic teller machines in New York, Florida, Vermont, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

