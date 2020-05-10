Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Raised by Analyst

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Chegg in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. William Blair also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHGG. ValuEngine raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.08.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $63.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a current ratio of 7.93. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -573.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02. Chegg has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $63.50.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.48 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

In other Chegg news, Director Marne L. Levine sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $159,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,643.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 47,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,842,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,052,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,761 shares of company stock valued at $15,246,126. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,921,000 after purchasing an additional 44,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

