First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $25.67 on Friday. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.09.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $46.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Mid-Illinois Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

