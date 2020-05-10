Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) – William Blair issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Crawford & Company in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Crawford & Company’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Crawford & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE CRD.B opened at $5.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.83 million, a P/E ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Crawford & Company has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $10.79.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Crawford & Company had a positive return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $247.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.46 million.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

