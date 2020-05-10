Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Exelixis, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exelixis in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Tuerkcan now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.64 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.23.

Shares of EXEL opened at $26.00 on Friday. Exelixis has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $27.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 56,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $502,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $80,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,034,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,825,384.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 702,593 shares of company stock worth $15,280,228 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

