KeyCorp Comments on Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FBHS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.92.

FBHS stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.59. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $73.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,173,000. AJO LP boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1,056.8% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,148,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,047,000 after buying an additional 1,049,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,806,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,722,000 after buying an additional 960,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 635.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 938,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,316,000 after buying an additional 810,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

