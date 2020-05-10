Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Customers Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CUBI. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $11.38 on Friday. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.53.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.98 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $993,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Thomas John Jastrem sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $43,881.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,045 shares of company stock worth $58,993 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

