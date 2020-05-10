Castle Biosciences (CSTL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Castle Biosciences has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 million. On average, analysts expect Castle Biosciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $540.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.89. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $39.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.50.

In other news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $90,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $800,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,691,750.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.