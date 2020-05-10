AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.74). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $60.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.90 million. On average, analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $2.22 on Friday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $100.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

