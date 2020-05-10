Innergex Renewable Energy (INGXF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $108.43 million for the quarter.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

INGXF opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.