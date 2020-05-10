Innergex Renewable Energy (INGXF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $108.43 million for the quarter.

INGXF opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?

Earnings History for Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF)

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Castle Biosciences Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Castle Biosciences Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday
AgroFresh Solutions to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday
AgroFresh Solutions to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Innergex Renewable Energy Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday
Innergex Renewable Energy Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday
XP Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday
XP Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday
Cambium Networks to Release Earnings on Tuesday
Cambium Networks to Release Earnings on Tuesday
Amneal Pharmaceuticals to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Amneal Pharmaceuticals to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report