XP (XP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

XP (NYSE:XP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect XP to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:XP opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.21. XP has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $43.52.

Get XP alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on XP. Bank of America cut XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on XP in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised XP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. XP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.43.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.