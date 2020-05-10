Cambium Networks (CMBM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Cambium Networks to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Cambium Networks has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at -0.05-0.02 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $64.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 million. On average, analysts expect Cambium Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82. The company has a market cap of $133.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03.

CMBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

In related news, CEO Atul Bhatnagar purchased 14,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $92,741.90.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

