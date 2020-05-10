Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance at 0.45-0.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance at 0.45-0.60 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.10 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AMRX opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86.
AMRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.
