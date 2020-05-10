Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.45-0.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance at 0.45-0.60 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.10 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMRX opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joseph Todisco bought 40,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $144,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul M. Meister purchased 353,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,128,140.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 619,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,576 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

AMRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

