Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Henry Schein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s FY2020 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. Henry Schein had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HSIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

Henry Schein stock opened at $54.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.64. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Henry Schein by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 2,905.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

