Repay (RPAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Repay has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS. Parties interested in listening to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.67 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Repay to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $17.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Repay has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $19.58.

RPAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Repay in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Repay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

