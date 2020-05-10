Repay (RPAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Repay has set its FY 2020
Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.67 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Repay to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $17.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Repay has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $19.58.
About Repay
Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.
