Innergex Renewable Energy (INE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$143.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$153.40 million.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$19.06 on Friday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$13.61 and a twelve month high of C$22.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Innergex Renewable Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -277.78%.

INE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Innergex Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.42.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Grover sold 21,932 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.26, for a total transaction of C$444,276.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,850,159.90.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

Earnings History for Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE)

