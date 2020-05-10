Exchange Income (EIF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Exchange Income to post earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$363.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$356.35 million.

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$26.29 on Friday. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$12.57 and a twelve month high of C$46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.08 million and a P/E ratio of 10.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Exchange Income from C$51.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities cut their target price on Exchange Income from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

