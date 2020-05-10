Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Tufin Software Technologies has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of TUFN stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $328.90 million and a PE ratio of -8.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65.

TUFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.