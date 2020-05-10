Pampa Energia (PAM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Pampa Energia to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.85 million. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 17.40%. On average, analysts expect Pampa Energia to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PAM opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $686.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. Pampa Energia has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $36.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAM. ValuEngine downgraded Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup downgraded Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Pampa Energia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

