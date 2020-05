Pampa Energia (PAM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Pampa Energia to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.85 million. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 17.40%. On average, analysts expect Pampa Energia to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PAM opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $686.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. Pampa Energia has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $36.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAM. ValuEngine downgraded Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup downgraded Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Pampa Energia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa EnergĂ­a SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

