Brokerages Expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will announce $45.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.26 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $41.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year sales of $183.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $177.78 million to $192.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $195.81 million, with estimates ranging from $177.02 million to $224.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Terreno Realty.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 30.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1,064.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 65.61 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.86. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $62.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.