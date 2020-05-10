Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Line (NYSE:LN) to “Buy”

Line (NYSE:LN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LINE Corporation develops and operates the LINE application for smartphones. It offers messenger services which include free messages, voice calls and video calls. The company also provides communication and content sales and advertising services through LINE advertising, livedoor blog, and NAVER Matome Web portals. LINE Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Line stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day moving average is $47.03. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Line has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $51.97.

Line (NYSE:LN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $543.76 million during the quarter. Line had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Line will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Line by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Line by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Line by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Line Company Profile

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

