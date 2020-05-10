Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.50 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED develops and manufactures new-generation products for the healthcare, telecommunications, energy and defense markets. Luna develops technologies in four primary areas: Sensors & Systems; Health Sciences; Materials & Secure Computing. Luna’s product offerings generally fit into two categories: Instrumentation, Test & Measurement & Healthcare. The products are used to measure, monitor, protect and improve critical processes in the markets we serve. Through its disciplined commercialization business model, Luna has become a recognized leader in transitioning science to solutions. Luna is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $7.82 on Friday. Luna Innovations has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $210.66 million, a P/E ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Luna Innovations had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 135,969 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 422,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 18,614 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 325,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 299,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares during the period. Finally, THB Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

