Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) to Buy

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $58.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.17. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.30 million, a P/E ratio of -46.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 46.38 and a quick ratio of 58.88.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. Equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $26,491.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,948,903 shares in the company, valued at $78,345,900.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,916,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 194.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 308,298 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 322.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,409 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

