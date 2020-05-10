Peel Hunt Downgrades Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) to Hold

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) was downgraded by Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.84) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 160 ($2.10). Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LTG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 162 ($2.13) to GBX 153 ($2.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 150.60 ($1.98).

LTG opened at GBX 129 ($1.70) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $866.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 125.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 131.02. Learning Technologies Group has a 1 year low of GBX 78.90 ($1.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 174.40 ($2.29).

In other news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed sold 1,300,000 shares of Learning Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.64), for a total transaction of £1,625,000 ($2,137,595.37).

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

