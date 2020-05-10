Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK)

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Bakkavor Group from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 136.25 ($1.79).

BAKK opened at GBX 71.70 ($0.94) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 74.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 115.43. Bakkavor Group has a 52-week low of GBX 56.73 ($0.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 160.60 ($2.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.90. The stock has a market cap of $415.45 million and a P/E ratio of 11.38.

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

