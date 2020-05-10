Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for McBride (LON:MCB)

McBride (LON:MCB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of McBride from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of MCB stock opened at GBX 58.20 ($0.77) on Friday. McBride has a 12 month low of GBX 45.90 ($0.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 111.20 ($1.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.39 million and a P/E ratio of 41.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 69.41.

In related news, insider Neil Harrington bought 16,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,870 ($77.22) per share, with a total value of £993,908.40 ($1,307,430.15).

About McBride

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers in the United Kingdom, other regions in Europe, and Asia. The company offers various household products, such as laundry products, including laundry powder tablets, liquid gels, and laundry liquid sachets; dishwashing products comprising washing up liquids and machine dishwashing powders, tablets, and gels; household cleaners consisting of bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multisurface cleaners; toilet cleaners and descaling products; and air freshener products, such as time release sprays, gel air fresheners, plug-in fresheners, sprays, diffusers, and candles.

