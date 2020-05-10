Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Stock Price Up 6.1% After Dividend Announcement

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)’s share price was up 6.1% during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $18.13 and last traded at $17.68, approximately 1,488,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,319,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 75.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WRI shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.33.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 67.05%. The firm had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Lasher bought 10,000 shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,969.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter worth $42,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 27.2% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

