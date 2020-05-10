Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s commercial-stage product includes Lumoxiti. Innate Pharma S.A. is based in Marseille, France. “

Shares of IPHA opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36. Innate Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $8.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innate Pharma stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,545,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,273,000. Innate Pharma makes up about 2.6% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned about 5.94% of Innate Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. The company offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications and tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

