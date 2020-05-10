National Bank Financial Increases Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$131.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$118.00 to C$131.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.07% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

CJT has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$126.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$128.67.

Get Cargojet alerts:

CJT opened at C$139.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 164.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$107.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$67.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$142.21.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.28). The business had revenue of C$139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$142.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.