National Bank Financial Increases Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$131.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$118.00 to C$131.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.07% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS.
CJT has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$126.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$128.67.
CJT opened at C$139.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 164.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$107.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$67.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$142.21.
About Cargojet
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.