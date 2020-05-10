Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) versus AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Head-To-Head Review

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) and AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Venus Concept alerts:

This table compares Venus Concept and AtriCure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Concept $110.41 million 1.31 -$40.62 million ($4.77) -0.94 AtriCure $230.81 million 7.82 -$35.19 million ($1.07) -42.11

AtriCure has higher revenue and earnings than Venus Concept. AtriCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Venus Concept, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Venus Concept and AtriCure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Concept 0 1 1 0 2.50 AtriCure 0 1 7 0 2.88

Venus Concept presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.78%. AtriCure has a consensus price target of $42.88, indicating a potential downside of 4.85%. Given Venus Concept’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Venus Concept is more favorable than AtriCure.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.6% of Venus Concept shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of AtriCure shares are held by institutional investors. 37.8% of Venus Concept shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of AtriCure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Venus Concept and AtriCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Concept -67.65% -491.66% -67.61% AtriCure -19.98% -19.19% -9.40%

Risk & Volatility

Venus Concept has a beta of 3.23, meaning that its share price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AtriCure has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AtriCure beats Venus Concept on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc. operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category. The company also offers NeoGraft, an automated hair restoration system that facilitates the harvesting of follicles during a FUE process; and ARTAS and ARTAS iX robotic hair restoration systems, which harvest follicular units directly from the scalp and create recipient implant sites using proprietary algorithms. Venus Concept Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy. It also provides multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation. In addition, the company offers cryoICE cryoablation system used to ablate cardiac tissue for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias; AtriClip system used to occlude the left atrial appendage by mechanically clamping the appendage; and CryoICE CRYO2 cryoablation system to apply cryo-energy to targeted intercostal peripheral nerves in the ribcage and temporarily relieve pain. Further, it provides Lumitip dissector to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; Fusion Magnetic Retriever System that allows access around anatomical structures; and cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. The company sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.