Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) & Synopsys (NYSE:SNPS) Financial Analysis

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) and Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elastic and Synopsys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic $271.65 million 21.58 -$102.30 million ($1.80) -39.84 Synopsys $3.36 billion 7.17 $532.37 million $3.45 46.43

Synopsys has higher revenue and earnings than Elastic. Elastic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synopsys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Elastic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Synopsys shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.3% of Elastic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Synopsys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Elastic and Synopsys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic -44.42% -41.56% -22.77% Synopsys 14.31% 12.00% 7.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Elastic and Synopsys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic 0 3 10 0 2.77 Synopsys 0 0 11 0 3.00

Elastic currently has a consensus target price of $87.46, indicating a potential upside of 21.95%. Synopsys has a consensus target price of $178.91, indicating a potential upside of 11.70%. Given Elastic’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Elastic is more favorable than Synopsys.

Volatility and Risk

Elastic has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synopsys has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Synopsys beats Elastic on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. The company also offers intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, SATA, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; analog IP, including data converters and audio codecs; and system-on-chip infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating point components, and ARM AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals. In addition, it provides logic libraries and embedded memories; configurable processor cores and application-specific instruction-set processor tools for embedded applications; IP subsystems for audio, sensor, and data fusion functionality; and security IP solutions. Further, the company offers Platform Architect tools for SoC architecture analysis and optimization; virtual prototyping solutions; and HAPS FPGA-based prototyping systems, as well as a series of tools used in the design of optical systems and photonic devices. Additionally, it provides testing tools, services, and programs, which include security testing, managed services, programs and professional services, and training that enable its customers to detect and remediate defects in the software development lifecycle; manufacturing solutions for semiconductor manufacturers to develop fabrication processes; and professional and other services. Synopsys, Inc. has collaboration with Palma Ceia SemiDesign, Inc. to provide ready-to-use NB-IoT solution. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

