Financial Review: Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) versus AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mack Cali Realty and AG Mortgage Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mack Cali Realty 1 2 3 0 2.33 AG Mortgage Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mack Cali Realty presently has a consensus target price of $22.83, suggesting a potential upside of 44.61%. Given Mack Cali Realty’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mack Cali Realty is more favorable than AG Mortgage Investment Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Mack Cali Realty has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mack Cali Realty and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mack Cali Realty -40.73% -2.99% -0.97% AG Mortgage Investment Trust 51.14% 12.57% 1.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Mack Cali Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Mack Cali Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mack Cali Realty and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mack Cali Realty $350.93 million 4.08 $111.86 million $1.62 9.75 AG Mortgage Investment Trust $171.66 million 0.41 $92.92 million N/A N/A

Mack Cali Realty has higher revenue and earnings than AG Mortgage Investment Trust.

Summary

Mack Cali Realty beats AG Mortgage Investment Trust on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces. A fully-integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties. The Securities and Loans segment invests in residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, mortgage-backed securities collateralized by re-performing mortgage loans and/or non-performing mortgage loans, and new origination loans, as well as re-performing mortgage loans and/or non-performing mortgage loans; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest-only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities comprising investment grade and non-investment grade debt and equity tranches of securitizations collateralized by various asset classes. The Single-Family Rental Properties segment operates single-family rental properties, as well as provides property management services. Its portfolio includes 1,225 properties located in the Southeast United States. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

