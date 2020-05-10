Head-To-Head Comparison: Datang Intl Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) & CEMIG (OTCMKTS:CIG)

Datang Intl Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) and CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of CEMIG shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Datang Intl Power Generation and CEMIG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datang Intl Power Generation $14.11 billion 0.18 $186.19 million N/A N/A CEMIG $5.91 billion 0.37 $476.61 million N/A N/A

CEMIG has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Datang Intl Power Generation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Datang Intl Power Generation and CEMIG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datang Intl Power Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A CEMIG 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Datang Intl Power Generation has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEMIG has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Datang Intl Power Generation and CEMIG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datang Intl Power Generation N/A N/A N/A CEMIG 15.28% 24.98% 7.30%

Dividends

Datang Intl Power Generation pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. CEMIG pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%.

Summary

CEMIG beats Datang Intl Power Generation on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Datang Intl Power Generation Company Profile

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation, and power plant development in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Power Generation, Coal, and Other segments. The company generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, solar, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it managed an installed capacity of approximately 48,031.175 MW. The company also engages in heat supply; the import of power related fuel; coal mining and trading; silicon and aluminium smelting; the production and sale of alumina; cargo shipping; the sale of coal ash and integrated application of solid wastes; the repair and testing of power equipment; and the provision of power related technical services. The company was formerly known as Beijing Datang Power Generation Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of China Datang Corporation Limited.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

