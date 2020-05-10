Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Lakeland Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $57.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.73 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 9.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lakeland Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In related news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy acquired 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $28,652.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,056.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Mccracken bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Insiders have acquired 8,650 shares of company stock worth $89,872 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $11.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $531.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

