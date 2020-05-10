$0.59 EPS Expected for GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. GMS posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. GMS had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of GMS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of GMS from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. purchased 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $49,899.15. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,285 shares in the company, valued at $49,899.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald R. Ross purchased 108,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $1,645,320.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,101 shares in the company, valued at $259,080.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 168,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,618,585. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of GMS by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,943,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,639,000 after buying an additional 380,726 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,520,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,164,000 after acquiring an additional 212,184 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GMS by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,877,000 after acquiring an additional 94,289 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 836,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,652,000 after acquiring an additional 98,566 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMS opened at $18.39 on Friday. GMS has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $32.42. The company has a market cap of $756.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

