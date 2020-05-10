Analyzing Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) & Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO)

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) and Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Harpoon Therapeutics and Proteon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Proteon Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $26.60, suggesting a potential upside of 96.75%. Given Harpoon Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Harpoon Therapeutics is more favorable than Proteon Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Harpoon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proteon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Proteon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics -681.41% -53.62% -34.20% Proteon Therapeutics N/A N/A -118.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Proteon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.9% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of Proteon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Proteon Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics $5.78 million 58.48 -$55.57 million ($2.55) -5.30 Proteon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$20.73 million ($1.15) -21.35

Proteon Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harpoon Therapeutics. Proteon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harpoon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics beats Proteon Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. It also develops HPN536 for the treatment of ovarian cancer and other MSLN-expressing tumors; HPN217 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN328 for the treatment of SCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Proteon Therapeutics

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes. The company develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which has completed Phase II and Phase III clinical trials for patients with chronic kidney disease. It is also evaluating vonapanitase in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

