Comparing First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) & First Internet Bancorp (OTCMKTS:INBK)

First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) and First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First National and First Internet Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National 0 0 0 0 N/A First Internet Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

First Internet Bancorp has a consensus price target of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 70.43%. Given First Internet Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Internet Bancorp is more favorable than First National.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.2% of First National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of First National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First National pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Internet Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. First Internet Bancorp pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares First National and First Internet Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National 25.15% 16.11% 1.34% First Internet Bancorp 15.10% 8.56% 0.63%

Risk & Volatility

First National has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Internet Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First National and First Internet Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National $40.29 million 1.85 $10.14 million N/A N/A First Internet Bancorp $164.20 million 0.90 $25.24 million $2.51 6.00

First Internet Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First National.

Summary

First National beats First Internet Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First National Company Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, certificates of deposit, and cash management accounts, as well as treasury management solutions. Its loan products comprise construction loans, including residential, land acquisition, and development loans; 1-4 family residential real estate loans; and commercial real estate loans that are secured by various types of commercial real estate, including multi-family residential buildings, office and retail buildings, hotels, industrial buildings, and religious facilities. The company's loan products also include commercial and industrial loans that are secured by business assets, such as accounts receivable, equipment, and inventory; home equity loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, and installment and demand loans. In addition, it provides wealth management services, including estate planning, investment management of assets, trustee under an agreement, trustee under a will, and estate settlement. Further, the company offers title insurance and investment services; and holds other real estate owned and office sites. Additionally, it provides Internet banking, mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other traditional banking services. The company operates through 15 bank branch offices, a loan production office, and a customer service center, as well as a network of ATMs. First National Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Strasburg, Virginia.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, owner-occupied commercial real estate, investor commercial real estate, construction, residential mortgage, term, small installment, home improvement, home equity, and other consumer loans, as well as single tenant lease financing, public and healthcare finance, lines of credit, and letters of credit to individuals and commercial customers. In addition, the company is involved in the purchase, manage, service, and safekeeping of municipal securities; and offers municipal lending and leasing products to government entities. In addition, it provides corporate credit card and treasury management services. The company offers its services through its Website, www.firstib.com. First Internet Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

