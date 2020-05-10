Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) to Post $0.89 EPS

Brokerages expect that Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) will post $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.37 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 11.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.32 per share, with a total value of $27,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,384 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.