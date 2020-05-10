Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.30.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target (up from $1.50) on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $287.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.15 and a beta of 1.84.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.