Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $45.38, but opened at $48.19. Zillow Group shares last traded at $52.69, with a volume of 2,863,160 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZG shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 475.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 25.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average of $42.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

