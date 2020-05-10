Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Cfra lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.39, but opened at $18.72. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock. Tripadvisor shares last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 6,448,010 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen Kaufer purchased 44,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.75.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.63 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Tripadvisor Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.