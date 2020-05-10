Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS FOVSY opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $63.05.

About Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. manufactures, assembles, imports, exports, and sells motor vehicles and spare parts in Turkey. It offers commercial, transit and transit custom, and transit courier vehicles; and cargo trucks, as well as engines and powertrain products for trucks and transit vehicles. The company also imports and sells passenger cars.

