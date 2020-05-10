HOYA (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of HOYA (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HRGLF. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of HOYA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of HOYA in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of HOYA in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of HOYA in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell.

Get HOYA alerts:

HOYA stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07. HOYA has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $31.51.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.