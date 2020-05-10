HOYA (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of HOYA (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HRGLF. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of HOYA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of HOYA in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of HOYA in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of HOYA in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell.

HOYA stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07. HOYA has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $31.51.

HOYA Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for HOYA (OTCMKTS:HRGLF)

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zillow Group Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat
Zillow Group Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat
Tripadvisor Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade
Tripadvisor Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade
Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group
Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group
HOYA Earns “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group
HOYA Earns “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Aggreko Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Aggreko Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report