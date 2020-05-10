Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

NYSEAMERICAN AMPE opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.31.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04).

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,251 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 36,693 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 130,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 156,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 55,455 shares in the last quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the first quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 79,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

