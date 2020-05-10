Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aggreko plc provides rental solutions to energy sector primarily of power generation and temperature control equipments. Its power generation rental solutions include generators, gas generators, transformers, load banks, fuel tanks, and electrical distribution equipment, as well as power accessories. Temperature control equipments include: chillers, cooling towers, air conditioners, spot coolers, air handlers, heaters, heat exchangers, and temperature accessories. The Company also provides dehumidifiers; and oil-free air solutions, including air compressor, air dryer, after coolers, and air accessories, as well as offers risk management solutions. Cooling equipments include supplemental cooling, thermal discharge cooling, cooling tower repair, contingency plan, emergency cooling, and cooling tower accessories. The Company also offers event services and process services. Aggreko plc is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aggreko from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of Aggreko stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91. Aggreko has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

