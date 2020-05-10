JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JBAXY. Societe Generale raised shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.76. JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $10.57.

Julius Baer Group Ltd. provides private banking products and services to private clients, family offices, and external asset managers primarily in Switzerland, rest of Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers various structured products; and discretionary mandate, investment advisory, Lombard lending, real estate advisory and financing, custody, online trading, and wealth planning, as well as securities, foreign exchange, and precious metals trading and advisory services.

