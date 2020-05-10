Mar City (LON:MAR) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 1.00

News headlines about Mar City (LON:MAR) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mar City earned a news impact score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Mar City Company Profile

Mar City plc is the United Kingdom-based company, which is principally engaged in delivering homes. The Company focuses on planning, architecture, interior design and construction. The Company offers modular residential property. The Company’s current development portfolio consists of approximately 50 properties.

