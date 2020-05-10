Mar City (LON:MAR) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 1.00

News headlines about Mar City (LON:MAR) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mar City earned a news impact score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Mar City’s ranking:

Get Mar City alerts:

Mar City Company Profile

Mar City plc is the United Kingdom-based company, which is principally engaged in delivering homes. The Company focuses on planning, architecture, interior design and construction. The Company offers modular residential property. The Company’s current development portfolio consists of approximately 50 properties.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Mar City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mar City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.