-$0.15 EPS Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCX. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $7.00 to $8.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,272,436 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $258,339,000 after acquiring an additional 654,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,597,585 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $308,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,244 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,648,237 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $152,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,001 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,425.9% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 16,724,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $219,628,000 after acquiring an additional 15,628,927 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,814,294 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $168,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,466 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.