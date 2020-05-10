-$0.15 EPS Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCX. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $7.00 to $8.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,272,436 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $258,339,000 after acquiring an additional 654,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,597,585 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $308,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,244 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,648,237 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $152,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,001 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,425.9% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 16,724,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $219,628,000 after acquiring an additional 15,628,927 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,814,294 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $168,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,466 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zillow Group Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat
Zillow Group Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat
Tripadvisor Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade
Tripadvisor Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade
Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group
Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group
HOYA Earns “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group
HOYA Earns “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Aggreko Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Aggreko Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report