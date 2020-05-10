Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rush Enterprises.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rush Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

RUSHA stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average of $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,499 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $399,812.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter worth $337,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $13,262,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 7.7% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 135,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

